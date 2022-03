Ukraine Airbnbs being booked in effort to get money to residents

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

People are paying but not staying, as rental platform offers free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugeesRussia-Ukraine crisis: live newsMembers of the public are paying for Airbnb rentals in Ukraine to help get money to residents who are facing extreme financial hardship because of the Russian invasion.The home rental platform has already moved to offer free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but members of the public have come up with a novel way to financially help those who either intend to remain or are trapped in the country owing to the conflict. Continue reading...