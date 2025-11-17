Ukraine And France Sign Declaration To Acquire 100 Rafale Fighter Jets

(RTTNews) - Ukraine has signed a letter of intent with France to obtain 100 Rafale warplanes over the next 10 years, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Ukraine is seeking to strengthen the country's long-term military power to fight Russia's invasion.

In a statement, French defense company Dassault Aviation said, the company "would like to thank the Ukrainian and French authorities for the declaration of intent to acquire the Rafale fighter jet, which they have just signed, and for the confidence they have placed in the operational capabilities of this aircraft."

Zelenskiy is visiting Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron at a time when heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.