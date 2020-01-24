Ukraine House Davos Reaches New Heights in 2020

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine House Davos 2020 has surpassed the success of last year's event, strengthening the image of Ukraine as a modern, European country with attractive investment opportunities. The House hosted engaging panels on investment, infrastructure, IT and education, as well as evening receptions and cultural diplomacy events. The House was a hive of activity throughout the week and attracted a strong international audience.

For the final instalment of the week-long event, Ukraine House Davos hosted a panel to showcase the success stories of Ukraine's next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs. Titled "Young Generation Changes Ukraine: Stories of New Ukraine," the event was sponsored by The Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation (BHFF) with Christine Hawrylyshyn-Batruch, Senior Strategic Advisor to Lundin Petroleum as moderator.

Highlights of Ukraine House Davos included the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday who thanked the Organizing Committee for their efforts in promoting Ukraine. On the same day, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk led an invitation-only meeting of the National Investment Council of Ukraine, during which the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Germany's largest railway operator Deutsche Bahn signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the cooperation and development of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

Throughout the week, Ukraine House Davos welcomed Oleg Sentsov; Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Naftogaz; Alain Pilloux, Vice President, Banking of EBRD; Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Lending Operations of EIB, and many other distinguished guests.

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is led by five women who volunteer their efforts to launch this event:

Olga Afanasyeva , Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA)

, Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) Jaroslawa Johnson , President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF)

, President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF) Svitlana Grytsenko of Victor Pinchuk Foundation

of Victor Pinchuk Foundation Lenna Koszarny , Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, and,

, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, and, Alexa Chopivsky , Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is supported by the National Investment Council of Ukraine, UkraineInvest, Ukrainian World Congress, Atlantic Council, Reputation Institute.

Media Partners include NV, Liga.net, Ekonomichna Pravda, Ukraine Business News

