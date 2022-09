UK’s broadband firms set for £1.7bn windfall with above-inflation price rises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: annual bill increases are often several percentage points higher than the January CPI or RPI rateThe UK’s biggest broadband providers are to benefit from an almost £2bn windfall when they push ahead with inflation-busting price increases next spring which will further fuel the cost-of-living crisis, an analysis shows.Many of the country’s main internet providers – including the largest player BT, along with TalkTalk, Shell and Vodafone – use a mechanism to increase the cost of bills annually by the rate of inflation as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) in January, plus 3.9%. Continue reading...