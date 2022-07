UK’s part-year workers entitled to full paid annual leave, court rules

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Workers such as teachers on term-time contracts may be able to claim back pay after supreme court judgmentThousands of teachers on term-time-only contracts, and workers with similar arrangements, could be entitled to back pay after a ruling by the UK's highest court.The supreme court judgment on Wednesday means such employees should receive the same amount of paid annual leave as their colleagues working all year around.