UL Solution a Aktie
WKN DE: A3EX9W / ISIN: US9037311076
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17.11.2026 14:21:57
UL Solutions To Acquire Worldly In $350 Mln Deal
(RTTNews) - Testing, inspection and certification company UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire supply-chain intelligence software company Worldly Holdings Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $350 million.
The company said Worldly's platform, which serves about 40,000 manufacturing facilities across more than 300 brands and retailers, would enhance its ULTRUS software platform and strengthen its supply-chain intelligence capabilities.
UL Solutions said Worldly's software and analytics tools, including exclusive rights to market the Higg Index sustainability measurement framework, would complement its existing product compliance and sustainability offerings.
The company said it expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and stock, with approximately $127 million funded through the issuance of Class A common stock.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
Separately, UL Solutions said it had agreed to repurchase approximately 1.64 million Class B shares from majority shareholder UL Standards & Engagement for about $130 million to offset the stock issuance associated with the acquisition.
UL Solutions shares were flat at $78.13 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 2.78%.
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|UL Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-
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