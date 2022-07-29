Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 21:44:00

UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Pipe Hangers for Fire Protection Service

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the pipe hangers for Fire Protection Services identified below bear unauthorized UL Marks for the United States and Canada. These pipe hangers have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)

Name of Product: Model FR-62, FR-78, FR-91, FR-117, FR-169, DN50, DN65, DN80, DN100, or DN150 Pipe Hangers for Fire Protection Services

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Jinyao Machinery Co Ltd

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that these products be removed from service.

Identification on the Products:

The Pipe Hangers bear unauthorized UL Marks and the following:

SMOOTHFLOW
FR APPROVED

One of the following Model numbers identified:

FR-62, FR-78, FR-91, FR-117, or FR-169
DN50, DN65, DN80, DN100, or DN150

For photos visit ul.com/solutions

Known to be distributed and sold by: Smoothflow Pumps Pty Ltd in Australia

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Peyton Zylke
Corporate Communications
UL Solutions
847.226.3483
Peyton.Zylke@ul.com

Release No. 22PN-15

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-solutions-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-pipe-hangers-for-fire-protection-service-301596339.html

SOURCE UL Solutions

