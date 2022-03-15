|
UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Fire Helmets
NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire helmets identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks. These fire helmets have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Fire Helmets Models "V1" and "USA Fire Helmet"
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
The counterfeit UL Certification Mark appears on a label sewn on the fabric inside the helmet. The counterfeit UL Certification Mark may also appear on a label affixed to the interior shell of the helmet.
For images please visit UL
Known to be distributed and sold by: Team Safetysales Co., Ltd. (www.supersafetythailand.com) in Thailand.
