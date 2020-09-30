|
30.09.2020 22:00:00
UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Pressure Restricting Valves (Release 20PN-22)
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the pressure restricting valves identified below bear a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. These pressure restricting valves have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Products:
Item 1: Pressure Restricting Valve Model A56
Item 2: Pressure Restricting Valve, no manufacturer name or model number
Manufacturer: Unknown
Remedy: UL recommends that these products be immediately removed from service and be replaced with UL Certified Pressure Restricting Valves.
Identification on the Products:
Item 1: The products are marked with a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. Additionally, the following identifiers can be found on the product:
LISTED
618R
1 ½
A56
FIRE HOSE VALVE
300
Item 2: The product is marked with a counterfeit UL reference on the handle. Additionally the following identifiers can be found on the product:
UL/FM
CERTIFICATE
300 PSI
"ITALY" under the handle
FIRE HOSE VALVE
300
1 ½
Photos:
Item 1
PLEASE VISIT ul.com FOR PHOTOS
Item 2
PLEASE VISIT ul.com FOR PHOTOS
Known to be distributed and sold by:
These pressure restricting valves were found installed and offered for sale in and around Medellin, Colombia
About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.
Amy Patti
Communications Director
UL LLC
847.664.8480
Amy.Patti@ul.com
Release No. 20PN-22
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-pressure-restricting-valves-release-20pn-22-301142272.html
SOURCE UL
