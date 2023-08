Ulez expansion: what you need to know - and how to get a charge-free car

The biggest change to London’s roads in decades launches on Tuesday. Here’s how avoid the feeHeathrow visitors told to beware of new chargesNo 10’s stance reverses ‘decades of progress’, says KhanReaders’ views: ‘Planet and health more important than cars’Despite the recent backlash, the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) is happening. On Tuesday the zone will double in size to reach outer London, a change that means owners of older, more polluting vehicles who now live inside it, or who enter for work or pleasure, have to pay a daily charge.Designed to tackle air pollution, it is the biggest change on the capital’s roads in years, affecting millions of drivers. For the first time, Heathrow airport is included, meaning even people who drive there once a year from other parts of the country could be affected. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel