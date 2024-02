Ulez fines scandal: Italian police ‘illegally accessed’ thousands of EU drivers’ data

Italy’s data protection body investigates claims police shared names and addresses with firm collecting penalties for TfLThe names and addresses of thousands of EU drivers were unlawfully accessed by Italian police and shared with the company that collects Ulez penalties on behalf of Transport for London (TfL), investigators believe.The Italian data protection authority is investigating claims by Belgium’s government that an unnamed police department misused official powers to pass the personal details of Belgian drivers to Euro Parking Collections, which is employed by TfL to issue fines to enforce London’s low emission zone (Lez) and ultra-low emission zone. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel