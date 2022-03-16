|
16.03.2022 13:54:00
Ulta Beauty Earnings: The Key Takeaways
Investors had high hopes heading into the earnings announcement from Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA). The salon and beauty products retailer lifted its growth outlook just before the holiday season kicked off after growth accelerated in the third quarter.Ulta's actual fourth-quarter results outpaced that upgraded forecast, giving the company solid momentum heading into 2022. Management also projected confidence around growth and profitability over the next year as the chain takes another big step toward achieving $10 billion in annual sales.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
