|
10.03.2022 22:58:26
Ulta Beauty Guides FY22 Profit Outlook Above Street View
(RTTNews) - While reporting fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) issued an outlook for the full year 2022.
The beauty retailer now expects full year earnings of $18.20 to $18.70 per share and revenues of $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.84 per share on revenues of $9.14 billion in fiscal 2022.
The company expects comparable sales growth of 3% to 4% and to open net new stores of 50 in the year.
"Our outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectations for Beauty growth as well as the challenge of lapping exceptional performance in fiscal 2021, ongoing wage and supply chain cost pressures, and investments in new capabilities to support future growth," said CEO Dave Kimbell.
ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $379.37, up $6.06 or 1.62%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.14 or 0.30% in the after-hours trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ulta Beauty Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.22
|Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Ulta Beauty Sale: Get 30% Off Dry Shampoo, 20% Off a Select Item and More - CNET (Cnet)
|
09.03.22
|Ausblick: Ulta Beauty legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ulta Beauty Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ulta Beauty Inc Registered Shs
|347,00
|4,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt schlussendlich zurück -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag klar im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten Verluste hinnehmen. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien waren vor dem Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.