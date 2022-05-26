26.05.2022 22:16:48

Ulta Beauty, Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $331.40 million, or $6.30 per share. This compares with $230.29 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $2.35 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $331.40 Mln. vs. $230.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.30 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.35 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.20 to $20.10 Full year revenue guidance: $9.35 - $9.55 Bln

