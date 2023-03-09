|
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $340.75 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $289.37 million, or $5.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $3.23 million from $2.73 million last year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $340.75 Mln. vs. $289.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.68 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.23 Mln vs. $2.73 Mln last year.
