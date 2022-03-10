Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $289.37 million, or $5.41 per share. This compares with $171.49 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $2.73 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $289.37 Mln. vs. $171.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.41 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.58 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.