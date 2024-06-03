|
04.06.2024 00:15:00
Ulta Beauty Is Nearly a $12 Billion Business. And 95% of This Comes From 1 Source.
With roughly 1,400 locations, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is one of the largest cosmetics retailers in the world. This year, management expects the company to generate net sales of at least $11.5 billion, which is enormous.In addition to selling products that are widely available, Ulta Beauty sells exclusive products that can only be purchased at its stores. And beyond selling cosmetic products, it also offers in-store services such as hair and nail salons. This combination of products and services differentiates it from some of its competitors and keeps customers coming in.I'll readily admit that I'm not a customer and can't offer any personal anecdotes to explain Ulta Beauty's success. That said, I can recognize something special when I see it from the sidelines. As of the first quarter of 2024, the company had over 43 million active loyalty members -- that doesn't just happen out of the blue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comes S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comes S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ulta Beauty Inc Registered Shs
|367,90
|4,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich leichter -- ATX & DAX schließen stärker - Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.