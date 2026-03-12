Ulta Beauty Aktie
WKN DE: A0M240 / ISIN: US90384S3031
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12.03.2026 22:40:00
Ulta Beauty says it’s ‘increasingly mindful’ of effects that global conflicts have on shoppers, as profit forecast sinks stock
Shares of Ulta Beauty slid after hours on Thursday after the cosmetics retailer forecast a profit and same-store sales for this year that were below Wall Street’s estimates, adding that it expects more selective consumer spending and that it was “increasingly mindful” of conflicts abroad.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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