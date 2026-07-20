Sally Beauty Holdings Aktie

Sally Beauty Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LETB / ISIN: US79546E1047

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21.07.2026 00:00:01

Ulta Beauty vs. Sally Beauty: A Comparison of Recent Revenue Trends

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) have struggled with macroeconomic headwinds over the past few years. These retailers haven’t been able to find meaningful revenue traction. The one that begins to grow faster as we come out of this downturn may be the cosmetics stock offering the biggest upside over the coming years. Here’s a look at where these businesses stand in 2026 and what to expect in the near term.Ulta Beauty is a prominent beauty retailer across the United States, offering an assortment of cosmetics, perfumes, skincare products, and comprehensive salon services.It launched agentic shopping features using artificial intelligence in April 2026, and reported approximately 11% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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