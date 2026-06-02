Estée Lauder Companies Aktie
WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044
|
02.06.2026 04:30:41
Ulta Beauty vs. The Estée Lauder Companies: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The beauty industry is undergoing a shift as digital and physical retail merge into a single consumer experience. This leaves many investors wondering whether they should favor Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) or The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).The beauty sector remains a resilient corner of the consumer market, yet these two companies approach the opportunity from opposite ends of the supply chain. One thrives as a massive retail platform while the other operates as a global brand manufacturer. Understanding their different business models is essential for any investor weighing a position in the beauty space.Ulta Beauty operates as a premier destination for beauty enthusiasts, combining luxury and mass-market products under one roof. The company maintains more than 1,500 store locations and offers everything from cosmetics and fragrance to professional salon services. By catering to diverse price points and offering a popular loyalty program, it has established itself as a leading player among U.S. retail stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)
|
29.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Estée Lauder Companies-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Estée Lauder Companies-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Estée Lauder Companies-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Estée Lauder Companies-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Estée Lauder Companies-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Estée Lauder Companies-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Estée Lauder Companies-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Estée Lauder Companies von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)