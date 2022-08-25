FARGO, N.D., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, announces the appointment of Abhi Shah to its Board of Directors.

Ulteig Appoints Abhi Shah to its Board of Directors

Mr. Shah is an accomplished CEO, philanthropist and board director with over 15 years of corporate governance experience. His career has revolved around leveraging technology and driving digital transformation, which he cultivated in leadership roles for several Fortune 100 companies.

Previously, Mr. Shah was the founder, CEO and Board Member of Clutch Group, a global artificial intelligence-powered data analytics firm serving Fortune 500 companies in the energy, financial services, healthcare and technology & telecom industries. Under Mr. Shah's leadership, Clutch was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America.

"Abhi's leadership acumen and intense focus on innovative technology will be a significant asset for us," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO of Ulteig. "With his impressive record of success, I know he will strengthen our effort as we apply innovation to help us continue down the path of transformative growth for the company."

Mr. Shah graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is the recipient of multiple honors and awards, including EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Maverick of the Year and Executive of the Year by the American Business Awards, and a Gold Winner for the Best in Business International Awards.

"Ulteig's commitment to transforming its business through the rapid implementation and commercialization of technology-enabled solutions is impressive," said Mr. Shah. "The company has developed a strategic approach to capitalizing on innovation to create value for its clients and I look forward to supporting its efforts to grow through this thoughtful strategy."

Mr. Shah's appointment was prompted by the retirement of Arnold Angeloni who served on Ulteig's Board for 13 years.

About Ulteig

Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are multi-disciplinary technical experts transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative designs and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Leveraging our expertise for over 75 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients.

www.ulteig.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulteig-appoints-abhi-shah-to-its-board-of-directors-301612482.html

SOURCE Ulteig