21.06.2022 12:38:47

Ultima Genomics, Exact Sciences In Deal To Improve Patient Access To Genomics-based Testing

(RTTNews) - Ultima Genomics, Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) have inked a long-term supply deal through which Exact Sciences will receive Ultima's next-generation sequencing or NGS technologies to reduce the high cost of sequencing and to support patient access to genomics-based testing.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Ultima will provide access to its NGS products, which are based on a new architecture designed to enable sequencing at a fraction of the cost of other commercially available technologies, the companies said in a statement.

In addition, the bio-tech firms also plan to develop one or more of Exact Sciences' advanced cancer diagnostic tests using Ultima's sequencing technology.

Exact Sciences also became an investor in Ultima and joined its ongoing early access program for its high-throughput NGS instrument platform, the UG 10.

