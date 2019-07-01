Ultimaker Moves to New Headquarters as Company Expands on Global Scale

UTRECHT, Netherlands, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker , the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Utrecht, in the heart of The Netherlands, and revealed new branding as the company grows to meet the demand for professional 3D printing solutions around the world. In the last several years, the company has significantly expanded its overall business and team to service new and existing customers across every region on the planet.

According to the 24th edition of The Wohlers Report, revenue for the overall additive manufacturing market is expected to climb to $35.6 billion in 2024, up from $7 billion in 2018. Ultimaker's own growth supports these findings. The company, founded in January 2011, currently employs around 400 people. There are now 125,000 Ultimaker 3D printers in the field, compared to approximately 67,000 units in 2017. Ultimaker Cura, the company's open source software, has 500,000 unique users per month, up 100% in one year, and processes 1.4 million print jobs per week, a 200% increase in one year.

"The strategic alliances we have formed over the last few years are boosting the adoption of 3D printing within the professional environment. Compelling business cases from global enterprises such as Ford, L'Oréal, Airbus, Volkswagen Autoeuropa, and Decathlon inspire others to embed desktop 3D printing in their professional workflow," said Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker. "We selected this brand new building as our headquarters because it is easily accessible for our employees and will support our ongoing growth as we attract new talent to help professionals innovate every day with 3D printing."

Additionally, the company revealed new corporate branding, a design that has been in the works for almost a year. "Ultimaker evolved in to a strong and reliable brand for professional use in such a short time and I am extremely proud of the entire team of internal and external stakeholders that helped us in this journey. This is a great moment to also announce the rebranding of our corporate identity," Burger added. "The new logo and the other visual assets are designed with the fullest respect for our legacy and aimed to further strengthen Ultimaker as a B2B brand. We see it as a signal to the market and customers that we serve that we are a professional company committed to accelerating the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing."

While the new headquarters will be located in Creative Valley at Utrecht Central Station, Ultimaker also has its production facility in Zaltbommel and additional office spaces in Geldermalsen in the Netherlands. For more information about Ultimaker or to see open positions in its offices around the world, please visit www.ultimaker.com/careers.

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to local, digital manufacturing. ultimaker.com

