ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE® 2022 Results Announced

HAWTHRONE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious global spirits competition, today releases the results of the 2022 Challenge. USC 2022 proved to be the thirteenth consecutive year of record submissions. Entries arrived from more than 50 spirit-producing nations.

The judging, held through May and early June, determined 57 Chairman's Trophy winners, 274 Finalists, 446 Great Values, and 143 Tried & True Award winners. As always, USC was conducted at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center, located in Hawthorne, NY.

Says UBC Co-Founder and Judging Director F. Paul Pacult, "Aside from being the largest USC ever, this year's Challenge was likewise the most global, with an impressive array of quality distillates from places as far away from New York as China, Australia, Ecuador, India, and Chile. Virtually all categories saw healthy gains, most notably gin, Ready-to-Drink cocktails, mezcal, rum, tequila, rum, vodka, and all whiskey and brandy categories.

"Since producers tend to enter their top-shelf marques into USC, it's clear that they look to us for the most accurate and unbiased data in the industry. We already look forward to USC 2023!"

Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022 Chairman's Trophy Winners

AMARO 
Nonino Amaro Riserva

APERITIF/APERITIVO
Bache Gabrielsen Very Old Pineau des Charentes

BAIJIU
Yushan Taiwan Superior 12 Years Old Kaoliang

BRANDY
American: BrandyLab California Brandy
Armagnac: Château de Laubade Cask Strength 1994 Bas Armagnac 
Calvados: Christian Drouin Les Millésimés 1982 Pays d'Auge 
Cognac: Pierre Vallet Single Cask 
Pisco: Tres Erres Reservado

GIN & GENEVER 
Gin: Gordon's Traveler's Edition London Dry 
Genever: Notaris Bartender's Choice Jerry Thomas Rome Edition

HARD SELTZER 
High Noon Sun Sips Pineapple Vodka & Soda

LIQUEUR 
Berry/Fruit: Matsui Brandy Umeshu Fruit
Citrus/Triple Sec: Cointreau 
Chocolate: Faretti Biscotti Chocolate 
Cream/Dairy: Carolans Cold Brew 
Herbal/Mint/Spice/Botanical: Sorel

MEZCAL 
Vago Ensamble en Barro

MIXER
Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL
Gin: Le Barteleur Hanky Panky
Rum: Koloa Sparkling Mango Hawaiian Rum Cocktail
Tequila: Cazadores Paloma
Vodka: Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo
Whiskey: Social Hour Harvest Whiskey Sour Made with George Dickel

RUM
Dark/Gold: Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry Pot Still 
Flavored: Plantation Cut & Dry Coconut 
Rhum Agricole: Baie de Trésors Plein Soleil Blanc 
Over-Proof: ImpEx Collection Long Pond 2007 14 Years Old 
White/Silver: Plantation 3 Stars

SHOCHU
iichiko Frasco

TEQUILA, 100% AGAVE 
Blanco/Plata: El Tesoro 
Reposado: Don Fulano 
Añejo: Tequila Ocho 
Extra Añejo: Cierto Reserve Collection

VERMOUTH 
Dry: La Quintinye Royal Extra Dry 
Sweet: La Quintinye Royal Rouge

VODKA 
Unflavored: Belvedere Smogóry Forest Single Estate Rye 
Flavored: 23rd Street Riverland Rose

WHISKY – CANADA 
WhistlePig The Boss Hog VIII LapuLapu's Pacific Straight Rye

WHISKEY – IRELAND 
Blended: J.J. Corry The Gael 
Single Pot Still: Redbreast 21 Years Old 
Single Malt: Knappogue Castle 21 Years Old

WHISKY – SCOTLAND 
Blended: Dewar's Double Double 32 Years Old 
Blended Malt: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Batch #13 Tabanco Time 11 Years Old 
Single Malt-Highland: Glenmorangie Truffle Oak Reserve 26 Years Old 
Single Malt-Island: Highland Park Viking Honour 12 Years Old 
Single Malt-Islay: Ardbeg Uigedail 
Single Malt-Speyside: Mortlach Cowie's Blue Seal 20 Years Old

WHISKEY – USA 
Bottled-In-Bond: Old Fitzgerald Spring 2022 Edition 17 Years Old 
Bourbon: Eagle Rare 17 Years Old 
Rye: Smooth Ambler Founders' Cask Strength Series 
Single Barrel: Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel 
Single Malt: Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask, Cask No. 1266 
Tennessee:Jack Daniel's 10 Years Old 
Wheat: Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask 
Other: Barrell Whiskey Private Release DJA1 Blend 1 Finished in a St. Agrestis Brooklyn Amaro Cask

WHISK(E)Y – WORLD
Japanese: Matsui The Kurayoshi Sakura Cask Japanese Single Malt
World: Seven Seals The Age of Pisces Oloroso Sherry Wood Finish Single Malt

After undergoing careful analysis through multiple panels, all products are rated on the 100-point scale by the spirits industry's most renowned judges including buyers, journalists, educators, authors, and bar owners.

Spirits scoring 85+ points receive a detailed tasting note. All spirits scoring 80+ points receive an individual results page, which provides all downloadable marketing material.

USC results are promoted globally and on social media.

ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE…No shortcuts. Just honest, impartial judging.

ABOUT ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLENGE

Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) provides expert evaluation of spirits for producers, importers, and marketers through its innovative annual competition: Ultimate Spirits Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley and David Talbot.

