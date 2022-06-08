ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE® 2022 Results Announced

HAWTHRONE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious global spirits competition, today releases the results of the 2022 Challenge. USC 2022 proved to be the thirteenth consecutive year of record submissions. Entries arrived from more than 50 spirit-producing nations.

The judging, held through May and early June, determined 57 Chairman's Trophy winners, 274 Finalists, 446 Great Values, and 143 Tried & True Award winners. As always, USC was conducted at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center, located in Hawthorne, NY.

Says UBC Co-Founder and Judging Director F. Paul Pacult, "Aside from being the largest USC ever, this year's Challenge was likewise the most global, with an impressive array of quality distillates from places as far away from New York as China, Australia, Ecuador, India, and Chile. Virtually all categories saw healthy gains, most notably gin, Ready-to-Drink cocktails, mezcal, rum, tequila, rum, vodka, and all whiskey and brandy categories.

"Since producers tend to enter their top-shelf marques into USC, it's clear that they look to us for the most accurate and unbiased data in the industry. We already look forward to USC 2023!"

Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022 Chairman's Trophy Winners

AMARO

Nonino Amaro Riserva

APERITIF/APERITIVO

Bache Gabrielsen Very Old Pineau des Charentes

BAIJIU

Yushan Taiwan Superior 12 Years Old Kaoliang

BRANDY

American: BrandyLab California Brandy

Armagnac: Château de Laubade Cask Strength 1994 Bas Armagnac

Calvados: Christian Drouin Les Millésimés 1982 Pays d'Auge

Cognac: Pierre Vallet Single Cask

Pisco: Tres Erres Reservado

GIN & GENEVER

Gin: Gordon's Traveler's Edition London Dry

Genever: Notaris Bartender's Choice Jerry Thomas Rome Edition

HARD SELTZER

High Noon Sun Sips Pineapple Vodka & Soda

LIQUEUR

Berry/Fruit: Matsui Brandy Umeshu Fruit

Citrus/Triple Sec: Cointreau

Chocolate: Faretti Biscotti Chocolate

Cream/Dairy: Carolans Cold Brew

Herbal/Mint/Spice/Botanical: Sorel

MEZCAL

Vago Ensamble en Barro

MIXER

Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL

Gin: Le Barteleur Hanky Panky

Rum: Koloa Sparkling Mango Hawaiian Rum Cocktail

Tequila: Cazadores Paloma

Vodka: Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo

Whiskey: Social Hour Harvest Whiskey Sour Made with George Dickel

RUM

Dark/Gold: Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry Pot Still

Flavored: Plantation Cut & Dry Coconut

Rhum Agricole: Baie de Trésors Plein Soleil Blanc

Over-Proof: ImpEx Collection Long Pond 2007 14 Years Old

White/Silver: Plantation 3 Stars

SHOCHU

iichiko Frasco

TEQUILA, 100% AGAVE

Blanco/Plata: El Tesoro

Reposado: Don Fulano

Añejo: Tequila Ocho

Extra Añejo: Cierto Reserve Collection

VERMOUTH

Dry: La Quintinye Royal Extra Dry

Sweet: La Quintinye Royal Rouge

VODKA

Unflavored: Belvedere Smogóry Forest Single Estate Rye

Flavored: 23rd Street Riverland Rose

WHISKY – CANADA

WhistlePig The Boss Hog VIII LapuLapu's Pacific Straight Rye

WHISKEY – IRELAND

Blended: J.J. Corry The Gael

Single Pot Still: Redbreast 21 Years Old

Single Malt: Knappogue Castle 21 Years Old

WHISKY – SCOTLAND

Blended: Dewar's Double Double 32 Years Old

Blended Malt: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Batch #13 Tabanco Time 11 Years Old

Single Malt-Highland: Glenmorangie Truffle Oak Reserve 26 Years Old

Single Malt-Island: Highland Park Viking Honour 12 Years Old

Single Malt-Islay: Ardbeg Uigedail

Single Malt-Speyside: Mortlach Cowie's Blue Seal 20 Years Old

WHISKEY – USA

Bottled-In-Bond: Old Fitzgerald Spring 2022 Edition 17 Years Old

Bourbon: Eagle Rare 17 Years Old

Rye: Smooth Ambler Founders' Cask Strength Series

Single Barrel: Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel

Single Malt: Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask, Cask No. 1266

Tennessee:Jack Daniel's 10 Years Old

Wheat: Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask

Other: Barrell Whiskey Private Release DJA1 Blend 1 Finished in a St. Agrestis Brooklyn Amaro Cask

WHISK(E)Y – WORLD

Japanese: Matsui The Kurayoshi Sakura Cask Japanese Single Malt

World: Seven Seals The Age of Pisces Oloroso Sherry Wood Finish Single Malt

After undergoing careful analysis through multiple panels, all products are rated on the 100-point scale by the spirits industry's most renowned judges including buyers, journalists, educators, authors, and bar owners.

Spirits scoring 85+ points receive a detailed tasting note. All spirits scoring 80+ points receive an individual results page, which provides all downloadable marketing material.

USC results are promoted globally and on social media.

ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE…No shortcuts. Just honest, impartial judging.

ABOUT ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLENGE

Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) provides expert evaluation of spirits for producers, importers, and marketers through its innovative annual competition: Ultimate Spirits Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley and David Talbot.

