Ultimovacs Announces that the Results from UV1 Phase II Clinical Trial NIPU in Malignant Mesothelioma will be Presented at the ESMO Congress 2023

The results from the NIPU study will be presented by the Principal Investigator as an oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain, 20-24 October 2023.





Oslo, September 27, 2023 – Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announced today that the results from the UV1 Phase II clinical trial NIPU will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain, 20-24 October 2023.

The presentation title is "First survival data from the NIPU trial; A randomized, open-label, phase II study evaluating nivolumab and ipilimumab combined with UV1 vaccination as second line treatment in patients with malignant mesothelioma”. Principal Investigator Åslaug Helland, Professor at Oslo University Hospital, will give the presentation.

The NIPU study is an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial sponsored by Oslo University Hospital with support from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ultimovacs. The study was designed to investigate if combining UV1 with the checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab would provide a benefit compared to ipilimumab and nivolumab alone, in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma as a second-line treatment, after first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy. The randomized, open-label, multi-center trial with 118 patients was conducted in Australia, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology leader developing novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines to treat a broad range of cancer types. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate, UV1, is a therapeutic cancer vaccine used to generate an immune response against the enzyme human telomerase (hTERT). The enzyme is essential for the ability of cancer cells to proliferate. Telomerase is present in 85-90% of all cancers, across the stages of the disease. Ultimovacs is evaluating UV1 in a broad clinical development program across various cancer indications with different biologies and disease stages, in combination with different checkpoint inhibitors.

The topline data from NIPU are the first results among the currently five randomized trials in the UV1 Phase II clinical program. In addition to malignant pleural mesothelioma, Phase II studies are ongoing in patients with malignant melanoma, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The topline data from the malignant melanoma study INITIUM and the head and neck cancer study FOCUS are expected within a year. UV1 is a patented, proprietary technology owned by Ultimovacs.

Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and a tetanus-based adjuvant in the same molecule.

