Ultimovacs ASA announces revised terms of the employee share option program

Oslo, June 24, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announces revised terms of the employee share option program.

Ultimovacs has during the second quarter of this year implemented a cash preservation program that includes downsizing of the organization. As a measure to stimulate retention of non-redundant team members, the board of directors of Ultimovacs ASA has decided to revise the terms of parts of the share option program.

The terms of the already issued share options to the employees who are not made redundant during the downsizing process, i.e. employees that were not served notice of termination during April 2024, will be adjusted as follows:

The strike price will be adjusted for the following subset of the currently non-exercised options; 100% of the options issued in 2023 (i.e., 98,500 options with a previous strike price of NOK 128.61 per share), 100% of the options issued in 2022 (i.e., 303,500 options with a previous strike price of NOK 83.46 per share), and 50% of the options issued in 2021 (i.e., 185,825 options with a previous strike price of NOK 61.99 per share).

For these options, the new strike price will be NOK 8.18 per share, which is equal to the volume weighted average share price the last five trading days prior to the date of this decision, June 24th, 2024.

Ultimovacs currently has 2,289,285 outstanding options, of which a total of 587,825 options will be subject to this revised strike price.

Implications for primary insiders

Carlos De Sousa, CEO and primary insider, holds a total of 425,535 options, out of which a total of 36,425 options will be subject to the revised terms as specified above.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Hans Vassgård Eid, Chief Financial Officer at Ultimovacs ASA, on June 24th, 2024, at 21:00 CET.



