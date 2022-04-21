21.04.2022 11:14:28

Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2022

 Oslo, 21 April 2022: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today 21 April 2022. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

All board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will continue to consist of the following persons:

  • Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board
  • Kari Grønås, board member
  • Eva S. Dugstad, board member
  • Leiv Askvig, board member
  • Ketil Fjerdingen, board member
  • Henrik Schüssler, board member
  • Aitana Peire, board member
  • Haakon Stenrød, board member

Håkan Englund as Deputy Board Member was not up for election, and will consequently retire from this position.

The Nomination Committee is unchanged up until the Annual General Meeting in 2023, and the Nomination Committee will continue to consist of the following persons:

  • Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee
  • Hans Peter Bøhn
  • Jakob Iqbal

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815

Attachment


