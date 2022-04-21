Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2022

Oslo, 21 April 2022: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today 21 April 2022. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

All board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will continue to consist of the following persons:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board

Kari Grønås, board member

Eva S. Dugstad, board member

Leiv Askvig, board member

Ketil Fjerdingen, board member

Henrik Schüssler, board member

Aitana Peire, board member

Haakon Stenrød, board member

Håkan Englund as Deputy Board Member was not up for election, and will consequently retire from this position.

The Nomination Committee is unchanged up until the Annual General Meeting in 2023, and the Nomination Committee will continue to consist of the following persons:

Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee

Hans Peter Bøhn

Jakob Iqbal





The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

www.ultimovacs.com

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815

