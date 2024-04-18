Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on April 18, 2024

Oslo, April 18, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today April 18, 2024. All the matters on the agenda were approved.



The following board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will consist of the following persons:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board

Henrik Schüssler, board member

Kari Grønås, board member

Ketil Fjerdingen, deputy board member

The Nomination Committee will consist of the following persons until the Annual General Meeting in 2025:

Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee

Hans Peter Bøhn, committee member

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815





Attachment