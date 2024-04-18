Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 14:42:25

Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on April 18, 2024

Oslo, April 18, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today April 18, 2024. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

The following board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will consist of the following persons:

  • Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board
  • Henrik Schüssler, board member
  • Kari Grønås, board member
  • Ketil Fjerdingen, deputy board member

The Nomination Committee will consist of the following persons until the Annual General Meeting in 2025:

  • Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee
  • Hans Peter Bøhn, committee member

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs 0,66 0,00% Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen notieren am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen