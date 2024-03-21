|
21.03.2024 07:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Annual Report 2023
Oslo, 21 March 2024: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”, ticker ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announces that the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA has approved the Annual Report and ESG Report for 2023.
Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website: www.ultimovacs.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 90686815
Attachments
