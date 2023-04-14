14.04.2023 08:00:00

Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 14 April 2023: In connection with the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on 20 April 2023, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy based voting rights without voting instructions for 11,364,278 shares, representing 33.04% of the total voting rights in the company.

With the addition of the 1,512,163 3 shares controlled by Radforsk, Jónas Einarsson thus represents a total of 12,876,441 shares. This corresponds to 37.44% of the company's total number of shares and votes in connection with the company's ordinary Annual General Meeting.

The proxies are only valid for the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 90686815



