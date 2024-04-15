Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Annual General Meeting

Oslo, April 15, 2024: In connection with the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on April 18, 2024, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy based voting rights without voting instructions for 9,063,854 shares, representing 26.34% of the total voting rights in the company.



The proxies are only valid for the Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815



