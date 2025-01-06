|
06.01.2025 12:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Extraordinary General Meeting
Oslo, January 6, 2025: In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on January 9, 2025, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions for 8,020,964 shares, representing 23.31% of the total voting rights in the company.
The proxies are only valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 9, 2025.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
|0,19
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fällt an Nulllinie -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte gaben leicht nach - Nikkei klar tiefer
Der heimische Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Verlauf ab, während der deutsche Leitindex am Montag kleine Gewinne aufweist. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt unterdessen Verluste.