06.01.2025 12:00:00

Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, January 6, 2025: In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on January 9, 2025, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions for 8,020,964 shares, representing 23.31% of the total voting rights in the company.

The proxies are only valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 9, 2025. 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs 0,19 0,53% Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt an Nulllinie -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte gaben leicht nach - Nikkei klar tiefer
Der heimische Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Verlauf ab, während der deutsche Leitindex am Montag kleine Gewinne aufweist. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt unterdessen Verluste.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen