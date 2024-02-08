|
08.02.2024 08:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter 2023 results webcast presentation
Oslo, February 8, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 13:00 CET on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude at 13:55 CET. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.
The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86815
