12.08.2022 08:00:00

Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2022 results webcast presentation

Oslo, 12 August 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2022 results on Friday 19 August 2022.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 09:00 CET on Friday 19 August 2022. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 08:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86815

 


Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs 6,96 -0,71% Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

