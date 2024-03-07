07.03.2024 23:00:00

Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders

Oslo, 7 March 2024: Langøya Invest AS, a closely related party of Ketil Fjerdingen, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 596,006 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 9.5245 per share. Following these transactions, Langøya Invest AS and closely related parties hold 800,000 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.

Watrium AS, a closely related party of Haakon Stenrød, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 1,780,575 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 9.6718 per share. Following these transactions, Watrium AS and closely related parties hold 0 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

