|
07.03.2024 23:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
Oslo, 7 March 2024: Langøya Invest AS, a closely related party of Ketil Fjerdingen, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 596,006 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 9.5245 per share. Following these transactions, Langøya Invest AS and closely related parties hold 800,000 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
Watrium AS, a closely related party of Haakon Stenrød, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 1,780,575 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 9.6718 per share. Following these transactions, Watrium AS and closely related parties hold 0 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- 20240307 - Ultimovacs Notification of trade - KRT 1500 Watrium
- 20240307 - Ultimovacs Notification of trade - KRT 1500 Langoya Invest
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
|0,72
|-92,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.