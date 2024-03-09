|
09.03.2024 11:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trades by primary insider
Oslo, 9 March 2024: Langøya Invest AS, a closely related party of Ketil Fjerdingen, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, sold on 8 March 2024, 400,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 7.8984 per share. Following these transactions, Langøya Invest AS and closely related parties hold 400,000 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
