|
13.11.2023 10:46:04
Ultimovacs ASA: New share capital registered
Oslo, 13 November 2023, Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 9 November 2023 regarding the issuance of new shares in connection with the Company's employee incentive program.
The share capital increase related to the share issue of 9,600 new shares has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the Company's new share capital is NOK 3,440,606.10, divided into 34,406,061 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
For further information, please contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
