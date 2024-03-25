25.03.2024 07:00:00

Ultimovacs ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2024

Oslo, March 25, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") at 14:00 CET on April 18, 2024.

The General Meeting will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at https://dnb.lumiagm.com/137559337. All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.ultimovacs.com

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815


Attachments


