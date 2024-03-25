|
25.03.2024 07:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2024
Oslo, March 25, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") at 14:00 CET on April 18, 2024.
The General Meeting will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at https://dnb.lumiagm.com/137559337. All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.ultimovacs.com
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96355
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations and ESG
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86815
Attachments
- Ultimovacs ASA Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
- Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting
- Appendix 2 - Financial Statements 2023
- Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2024
- Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2023
- Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2023
- Appendix 6 - Updated Articles of Association
