Ultimovacs to Present Preclinical Data on TET Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

Oslo, March 9, 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that it will present data on the preclinical evaluation of the company’s Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET) platform at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place on April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana (AACR22).

The presentation at AACR22 will be the first time Ultimovacs has shared data on the TET platform with the R&D community. The data is part of the package that helped inform the entry of TET into the current ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study in prostate cancer, TENDU. The 40 mcg and 400 mcg dose cohorts have now been completed and is currently proceeding to the third and highest dose, 960 mcg.

The TET platform allows for the production of multiple therapeutic cancer vaccines. It can be used to strengthen and increase T cell responses to cancer cells by incorporating antigens that are specific to one type of cancer or common to many tumor types into the platform. The vaccine used in the TENDU trial contains prostate cancer-specific antigens. By combining cancer antigens and the vaccine adjuvant in the same molecule, the TET platform can generate vaccine candidates with a beneficial safety and administration profile, presenting an opportunity to treat patients at an early stage of their disease.

The AACR poster presentation (#4160) is entitled "Promoting immunogencity of synthetic long peptide vaccines based on in vivo IgG complex formation: Preclinical evaluation and clinical entry of the TET platform”.

The poster will be presented on Wednesday Apr 13, 2022 in New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 34.

The abstract is published in the online Proceedings of the AACR, and at the Ultimovacs website under "Presentations and Publications”.



About the TET-platform

The Tetanus-Epitope Targeting(TET)-platform offers an approach to strengthen and increase T cell responses against cancer-specific peptides by combining cancer-specific antigens and vaccine adjuvant in the same conjugated molecule, allowing for a beneficial safety profile and simplifying administration. The platform generates new, first-in-class cancer vaccine candidates that harness pre-existing antibody responses resulting from standard tetanus vaccinations. TET vaccine candidates can be tailored to many types of cancer.

About TENDU

The TENDU clinical trial (NCT04701021) is a first-in-human, Phase I study and the first clinical trial of a vaccine from Ultimovacs' Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform. The trial is being conducted at the Oslo University Hospital, Norway, and evaluates the safety of the vaccine in prostate cancer patients who have relapsed after radical prostatectomy. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of three different doses of the vaccine. Patients will receive the vaccine prior to obtaining standard-of-care treatment consisting of radiation and antihormone therapy and will be followed for 6 months after the last dose of the vaccine to assess immunological responses such as the activation of T cells and anti-tumor activity.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

