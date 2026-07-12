Ultra Clean Holdings Aktie

Ultra Clean Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9LA / ISIN: US90385V1070

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12.07.2026 22:55:14

Ultra Clean Insider Sells 3,837 Shares After Q1 Revenue Hit $533.7 Million

Brian E. Harding, Chief Accounting Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), sold 3,837 shares of common stock at $128.75 per share on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Ultra Clean Holdings operates as a specialized supplier to the semiconductor industry with approximately 6,773 employees and a market capitalization of $4.1 billion. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 326.43%, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategic positioning within the semiconductor equipment and services sector. Despite near-term profitability challenges reflected in a TTM net loss of $194.1 million, the company's substantial revenue base of $2.1 billion underscores its established market presence and critical role in supporting semiconductor manufacturing operations.The timing of this sale seems like some very well-timed housekeeping. Of course, as noted, Harding set the plan four months back, but he sold at $128.75 just as the stock began a steep slide, and within days shares had tumbled to the low $90s. Still, at roughly $494,000, this is still a small sale that leaves him with 33,581 shares worth around $3.5 million at recent prices, so this is a trim, not a retreat. Plus, he’s been selling consistently every month at around the same time. Worth noting is that other insiders, including the CFO, have also sold shares in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the business is mid-turnaround. First-quarter revenue reached $533.7 million, and the company posted a non-GAAP profit of $0.31 a share even while absorbing a GAAP loss, with management leaning on its Vision 2030 targets and an AI-driven equipment cycle. For long-term investors, watch whether the AI spending wave holds, and whether insider selling stays a trickle or turns into a trend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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