Ultra Clean Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0B9LA / ISIN: US90385V1070
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09.07.2026 12:15:59
Ultra Clean Names Ford's Michael Keogh CFO, Succeeding Sheri Savage, Effective August 5; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT), a semiconductor company, announced the appointment of Michael Keogh as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5. Keogh succeeds Sheri Savage and will report to Chief Executive Officer James Xiao.
In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 7.03 percent higher at $108.00, after closing Wednesday's trading 11.16 percent up.
Keogh, with more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, most recently served as the CFO of Ford Model e and Integrated Services, a division of automajor Ford Motor Co. (F). Prior to that, he served as CFO of Bright Machines.
Earlier, he served in senior financial leadership positions in companies like Apple, Stanley Black & Decker, and Intel.
James Xiao, CEO, stated, "As we continue executing our UCT 3.0 strategy and positioning the company for long-term growth, Mike's leadership will help strengthen our execution, support disciplined capital allocation, and create long-term value..."
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