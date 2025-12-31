Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Aktie

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XCY0 / ISIN: US90400D1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 03:02:48

Ultragenyx Completes FDA BLA Submission For DTX401 Gene Therapy To Treat GSDIa

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced that it has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for DTX401 AAV gene therapy (pariglasgene brecaparvovec), intended as a treatment for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa).

If approved, DTX401 would become the first therapy to directly address the underlying cause of GSDIa, marking a significant milestone for patients living with this rare genetic disorder.

The company had previously submitted the non-clinical and clinical modules to the FDA in August and has now finalized the application package with the submission of the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) module.

RARE closed Tuesday's regular trading on the NasdaqGS at $22.78, up $3.06 or 15.52%. In overnight trading at 8:46 PM EST, the stock eased slightly to $22.41, down $0.37 or 1.62%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc 16,90 -41,32% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:30 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:30 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen