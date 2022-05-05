05.05.2022 23:17:24

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$152.3 million, or -$2.19 per share. This compares with -$136.1 million, or -$2.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.6% to $79.9 million from $99.4 million last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$152.3 Mln. vs. -$136.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.19 vs. -$2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.76 -Revenue (Q1): $79.9 Mln vs. $99.4 Mln last year.

