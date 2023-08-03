03.08.2023 23:42:04

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Q2 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) reported Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$159.8 million, or -$2.25 per share. This compares with -$158.2 million, or -$2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $108.3 million from $89.3 million last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$159.8 Mln. vs. -$158.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.25 vs. -$2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.07 -Revenue (Q2): $108.3 Mln vs. $89.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $425-$450 mln

