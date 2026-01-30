Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Aktie

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XCY0 / ISIN: US90400D1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 14:56:48

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Resubmits BLA For UX111 AAV9 Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), Friday announced that it has resubmitted its Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking accelerated approval for UX111 AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A.

The company expects up to a 6-month review period from the date of resubmission per FDA regulations, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action date expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The submission includes substantial longer-term data on multiple measures of neurologic benefit to support an intermediate clinical endpoint for accelerated approval supported further by CSF heparan sulfate and other biomarker data.

In the pre-market hours, RARE is trading at $23.95, down 1.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc 20,20 0,00% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:47 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
19:43 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen