Ultragenyx To Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher For $203 Mln

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $203 million.

The company received the voucher following U.S. FDA approval of FAYUVI (rebisufligene etisparvovec-hopf), also known as UX111. FAYUVI is the first-ever FDA- approved treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA.

Ultragenyx said the sale provides non-dilutive funding to support development of therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases and strengthens its path to profitability.

Closing is subject to customary conditions including Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance.

In the deal, Jefferies LLC is acting as exclusive financial adviser and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is legal counsel to Ultragenyx on this transaction.

In the early morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Ultragenyx were down 1.07 percent, changing hands at $14.76.

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