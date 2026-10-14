Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A1XCY0 / ISIN: US90400D1081
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14.10.2026 15:45:48
Ultragenyx To Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher For $203 Mln
(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $203 million.
The company received the voucher following U.S. FDA approval of FAYUVI (rebisufligene etisparvovec-hopf), also known as UX111. FAYUVI is the first-ever FDA- approved treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA.
Ultragenyx said the sale provides non-dilutive funding to support development of therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases and strengthens its path to profitability.
Closing is subject to customary conditions including Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance.
In the deal, Jefferies LLC is acting as exclusive financial adviser and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is legal counsel to Ultragenyx on this transaction.
In the early morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Ultragenyx were down 1.07 percent, changing hands at $14.76.
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Nachrichten zu Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
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03.08.26
|Ausblick: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
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