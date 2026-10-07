Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Aktie

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XCY0 / ISIN: US90400D1081

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07.10.2026 15:02:04

Ultragenyx To Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Voucher For $210 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $210 million.

Ultragenyx received the voucher following FDA approval of GENGLYCOS (pariglasgene brecaparvovec-opnr), also known as DTX401, for glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

GENGLYCOS is an AAV8-based gene therapy approved to treat glycogen storage diseases type Ia, a rare inherited metabolic disorder that impairs the liver's ability to maintain normal blood glucose levels.

The company has not disclosed the identity of the buyer of the PRV, and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Ultragenyx CFO, Howard Horn said proceeds from the sale will provide non-dilutive capital to advance its rare and ultra-rare disease pipeline and support its path to profitability.

Jefferies is serving as exclusive financial advisor to the company, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is serving as legal counsel to the company's transactions.

RARE closed at $14.46, down 0.28%.

In the pre-market trade, shares are up 0.49% at $14.53.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc 13,08 -1,02% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

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