UltraSight Announces Appointment of Dr. Ruth Atherton, JD to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSight , an Israeli-based digital health pioneer transforming cardiac imaging through the power of artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that Ruth Atherton, PhD, JD , has joined its board of directors. Dr. Atherton has a proven track record working with businesses and organizations to increase global access to health interventions. Her appointment acutely aligns with UltraSight's mission and reflects the company's advancement and increased strategic focus.

"Dr. Atherton is a brilliant advisor who has led several teams on some of the most pressing issues of our time," said Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight. "With cardiovascular disease the No. 1 cause of death globally, we look forward to working with Dr. Atherton on expanding UltraSight's footprint so that more patients can have access to life-saving cardiac ultrasound technology and be treated sooner."

In her former role, Dr. Atherton served as Deputy General Counsel for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as well as led the legal support for the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute. She served on the Gates Foundation's Ebola and Covid-19 response teams and sponsored the foundation's Global Access Team, creating affordable access to health for people most in need around the world.

"With every professional undertaking, I always strive to pursue humanitarian impact and innovation as a cornerstone of my work," said Dr. Atherton. "There is much to accomplish in the digital arena when it comes to medicine and AI. Expanded access to quality cardiac diagnostic information is a critically important first step for millions of patients. I am excited to work with UltraSight to decrease barriers to cardiac healthcare and create opportunities for underserved communities."

As a strategic advisor, Dr. Atherton has been recognized for her technical acumen, innovation, and culture development. Dr. Atherton currently serves as the Chief Legal Officer of The Commons Project Foundation, a global non-profit organization creating innovations in digital health.

About UltraSight

UltraSight aims to revolutionize cardiac sonography through the power of machine learning to enable more accurate and timely clinical decisions. The UltraSight automated guidance system and advanced usability features help bring the benefits of cardiac imaging to more healthcare professionals in new care settings, allowing patients access to ultrasound anywhere. In 2020, UltraSight won the TCT Innovation Competition, which took place during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics world conference. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and Twitter .

