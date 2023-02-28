UltraSight Granted Patent for Real-Time Guidance Ultrasound Technology

Developed innovative guidance technology for ultrasound image acquirement

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UltraSight, an Israeli-based digital health pioneer transforming cardiac imaging through the power of artificial intelligence, announced it has been granted a patent for real-time guidance of ultrasound devices.

"Receiving a patent for real-time guidance fortifies UltraSight's presence as a vital player in the ultrasound ecosystem and propels us forward as an industry leader," said UltraSight CEO Davidi Vortman. "Together with our partners, The Weizmann Institute of Science and NYU Langone School of Medicine, we have built a deep technology that promises to simplify cardiac ultrasound."

UltraSight's guidance technology aims to allow medical professionals with no prior sonography experience to accurately perform echocardiographic examinations and acquire high quality diagnostic images of the heart. The technology was developed for use at the point of care, including clinics, community hospitals, ambulances, and remote and rural settings – paving the way for more widespread detection of cardiovascular diseases and improved access to optimized cardiac care.

"Today not only marks another milestone for the company, but it moves the needle forward on our mission to increase patient access to cardiac treatment and care," said Itay Kezurer, co-founder and CTO of UltraSight. "We are now on the cusp of a future where ultrasound can be easily performed by healthcare professionals in nearly any setting."

UltraSight's underlying AI neural network predicts the position and orientation of the probe relative to the heart, based on the ultrasound video stream, and guides the user on how to maneuver the probe to capture diagnostic quality cardiac images. The patent was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

UltraSight received its European patent on January 18, 2023, and last year its software was awarded a CE Mark. The guidance software is currently under FDA review.

For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com.

About UltraSight

UltraSight aims to revolutionize cardiac sonography through the power of machine learning. UltraSight's real-time guidance system aims to bring the benefits of cardiac imaging to more healthcare professionals in multiple care settings and allow patients easier access to ultrasound. UltraSight achieved CE Marking for its real-time guidance software for cardiac ultrasound in the EU, and UKCA Marking in the UK. The UltraSight software is currently under FDA review and is pending a 510(k) clearance. In 2020, UltraSight won the TCT Innovation Competition, which took place during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics world conference. For more news and information, visit ourwebsite or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn andTwitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrasight-granted-patent-for-real-time-guidance-ultrasound-technology-301757678.html

SOURCE UltraSight