UM Awarded 18 Lions at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, won 18 awards at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, including UM Studios' first-ever Entertainment Lions Grand Prix for documentary film 5B for "Non-fiction Film: Over 30 Min" and a Health & Wellness Lions Grand Prix for UM Israel's ThisAbles for "Corporate Image & Communication (Product Innovation)."

UM Studios, the branded content unit of UM, executive produced 5B, the documentary film commissioned by Johnson & Johnson that celebrates the heroic nurses who established San Francisco's first AIDS ward. In addition to the Grand Prix, the film also secured a Gold Lions for "Film Craft Lions—Direction" and Silver Lions for "Health & Wellness - Corporate Image & Communications—Film: Cinema, TV and Digital Film Content" and "Film Craft Lions—Editing." 5B premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, was acquired by Verizon's RYOT and opened in U.S. theaters across the nation June 14, 2019.

UM's overall performance at Cannes includes 2 Grand Prix, 6 gold, 5 silvers and 5 bronze awards.

"I am incredibly gratified by the recognition UM's work has received across our clients and across our global network," said Daryl Lee, Global CEO, UM. "Our success shows the depth of our commitment to delivering better business outcomes through insightful science and artful creativity. I am particularly excited by the amazing success of UM Studios at Cannes this year, proving that great branded content and content with a purpose is everyone's business."

The full list of winning campaigns includes:



Grand Prix: UM Studios & J3 for J&J - 5B , Entertainment Lions - Non-fiction Film: Over 30 Min; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan)

, Entertainment Lions - Non-fiction Film: Over 30 Min; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan) Grand Prix: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Health & Wellness Lions - Corporate Image & Communication (Product Innovation); (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Gold: UM New York for J&J - 5B , Film Craft Lions – Direction; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan)

, Film Craft Lions – Direction; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan) Gold: UM Canada for Canadian Down Syndrome Society – Endangered Syndrome, Creative Strategy Lions - Long-term Strategy; (Creative Partners: FCB Canada, Saints Editorial, Silent Joe, The Vanity)

Gold: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Direct Lions - Consumer Durables; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Gold: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Health & Wellness Lions - Brand-led Education & Awareness (Product Innovation); (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Gold: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Health & Wellness Lions - OTC Products / Devices (Product Innovation); (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Gold: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Brand Experience & Activation Lions – Consumer Durables; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Silver: UM New York for J&J - 5B , Film Craft Lions – Editing; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan)

, Film Craft Lions – Editing; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan) Silver: UM New York for J&J - 5B , Health & Wellness - Corporate Image & Communications - Film: Cinema, TV and Digital Film Content; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan)

, Health & Wellness - Corporate Image & Communications - Film: Cinema, TV and Digital Film Content; (Creative Partners: HWY 61 Films / Saville / Rogers & Cowan) Silver: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Direct Lions - Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Silver: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, PR Lions - Corporate Social Responsibility; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Silver: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Brand Experience & Activation Lions – Tech-led Brand Experience; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Bronze: UM New York for Spotify - 2018 Unwrapped, Outdoor Lions - Media / Entertainment – Posters; (Creative Partners: Spotify In-House, Active Theory)

Bronze: UM Australia & UM New York for Dundee : The Son of a Legend Returns Home – Creative Effectiveness Lions – Creative Effectiveness; (Creative Partners: Droga5 New York , Revolver/ Will O'Rourke , Kovert Creative)

: The Son of a Legend Returns Home – Creative Effectiveness Lions – Creative Effectiveness; (Creative Partners: Droga5 , Revolver/ , Kovert Creative) Bronze: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Creative Strategy Lions - Products / Propositions; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Bronze: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Direct Lions - Experience Design; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

, Craft London) Bronze: UM Israel for IKEA – ThisAbles, Innovation Lions – Product Innovation; (Creative Partners: McCann Tel Aviv , Craft London)

